INDIA

Housewife gang-raped in Telangana

NewsWire
0
4

A married woman was been allegedly gang raped by unidentified men near Zaheerabad town in Telangana’s Sangareddy district, police said on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was sexually assaulted at Didgi village near Zaheerabad town on the night of September 23 but the incident came to light on Sunday.

The woman, said to be a resident of Hyderabad, was allegedly brought in an auto-rickshaw by the accused who left her there after the gang rape.

Locals found her lying unconscious on Saturday morning and alerted the police. She was later shifted to Sakhi centre in Sangareddy and subsequently sent for medical examination. Police are likely to launch an investigation after recording her statement.

The victim is said to be a resident of an area near Secunderabad. She was forcibly taken to Zaheerabad in an autorickshaw from KPHB Colony. The accused had allegedly given her some sedatives before taking her to Sangareddy district and sexually assaulting her.

The victim is said to be a mother of two children and was not living with husband due to some dispute between them. Police were tightlipped about the incident.

20220925-163204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kejriwal promises free electricity up to 300 units in Gujarat

    MoS Kishan Reddy seeks probe into Bhainsa violence

    Shriya Pilgaonkar wraps up ‘Taaza Khabar’ shoot

    Former top cop Param Bir Singh is senior BJP leader’s ‘Samdhi’...