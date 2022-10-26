BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Housing sales in top 7 cities gain momentum

NewsWire
0
0

Going by the momentum of housing sales in the ongoing festive period and that of the first three quarters of this year, 2022 is likely to breach the previous peak of 2014 with an all-time high sales across the top seven cities.

As per the latest research by real estate consultancy firm Anarock, total sales in the top seven cities can exceed 3.6 lakh units in 2022.

In the previous peak year of 2014, the cities saw the sale of 3.43 lakh units.

The January-September period of 2022 saw housing sales and new launches surpass the full-year readings of 2019 with nearly 2.73 lakh units sold in nine months of 2022 and new launches at 2.65 lakh units. 2019 saw over 2.61 lakh units sold in the entire year, while new supply stood at 2.34 lakh units.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and NCR have retained their top slot rankings in the first nine months of 2022. Nearly 1,30,450 units were collectively sold in these two regions, accounting for 48 per cent of the total sales in the top seven cities.

Other high-selling cities were Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, which accounted for a 42 per cent cumulative sales share.

Housing sales remained strong despite average property prices increasing in 2022, with the annual price appreciation in Q3 2022 being the best in the past seven years — 6 per cent against Q3 2021.

Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group, said: “2022 will create residential market history in India, having already breached all previous highs and continuing to witness strong sales momentum in the ongoing festive season. Homeownership sentiment retained the vibrancy ushered in by the Covid-19 era, despite interest rates hikes of 190 bps, increased property rates, and the conspicuous lack of festive season offers and discounts this year.”

A combination of end-user and investor demand continues to zero in on projects by large and listed developers. These players report consistently high sales and are stepping up new supply infusions into the market. Total new launches in 2022 will remain lower than the previous peak of 2014, which saw approximately 5.45 lakh homes launched across the top 7 cities.

Current trends indicate that launches in these cities will exceed 3.4 lakh units in the whole of 2022. The first nine months of 2022 saw 2.65 lakh units launched in the top seven cities, with MMR and Hyderabad recording the maximum new launches in this period and accounting for 54 per cent of the total new supply

20221026-130604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trade deficit may continue to widen in 2nd half of FY22

    RIL-ACRE wins bid to acquire Sintex Industries, proposes to delist from...

    Shree Cement to decide on FY22 interim dividend on Feb 4...

    RBI relaxes Overdraft (OD) facility for states to aid fight Covid