INDIALIFESTYLE

Housing will be provided to all economically weaker families within JMC limits

NewsWire
0
0

The government is working to provide houses to all the economically weaker families residing within the limits of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), who cannot affors to build houses.

Flats are being constructed at various places under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in this regard.

This was revealed during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Mayor Baldev Singh Biluria on Friday, in which the implementation of the ‘Houses for All’ scheme was reviewed.

The meeting was attended by officials from JMC, Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board, and Jammu Development Authority. It was informed that 750 flats are being constructed in Kot Bhalwal under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The scheme supervised by the Government of India is being implemented by the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The houses will be given to the deserving families whose annual income is less than Rs 0.3 lakh. The price per flat is about Rs 9.25 lakh. Rs 1.66 lakh is subsidy while Rs 2 lakh is interest-free loan which can be obtained from the Jammu and Kashmir Bank and be repaid in 10 years.

20221104-224602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Do you suffer from obsessive health consciousness?

    Battle for UP: First phase in UP is challenge for BJP,...

    UP woman marries man in police custody after withdrawing rape charges

    Kerala logs 1,088 new Covid cases with TPR at 4.93%