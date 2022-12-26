Yemen’s Houthi militia has accused the Saudi-led coalition of launching five drone strikes on the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The attacks were among “97 coalition breaches of the truce in the city committed by the coalition forces on Sunday, including heavy flying of reconnaissance drones on Hays district in the southern part of the city”, Xinhua news agency quoted the rebels as saying.

The Saudi-led coalition and the Yemeni government are yet to comment.

Hodeidah has witnessed a shaky ceasefire between the Yemeni government forces and the Houthi militia since they reached a UN-sponsored truce in Stockholm in December 2018.

The port city is controlled by the Houthis, while the government forces have advanced to the southern districts.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia stormed several northern cities and forced the Saudi-backed government out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support the internationally recognized government.

