WORLD

Houthis accuse Saudi-led coalition of launching drone strikes in Red Sea port city

NewsWire
0
0

Yemen’s Houthi militia has accused the Saudi-led coalition of launching five drone strikes on the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The attacks were among “97 coalition breaches of the truce in the city committed by the coalition forces on Sunday, including heavy flying of reconnaissance drones on Hays district in the southern part of the city”, Xinhua news agency quoted the rebels as saying.

The Saudi-led coalition and the Yemeni government are yet to comment.

Hodeidah has witnessed a shaky ceasefire between the Yemeni government forces and the Houthi militia since they reached a UN-sponsored truce in Stockholm in December 2018.

The port city is controlled by the Houthis, while the government forces have advanced to the southern districts.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia stormed several northern cities and forced the Saudi-backed government out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support the internationally recognized government.

20221226-084802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WhatsApp to let users connect to two Android devices with same...

    Covid pandemic significantly impacted climate change efforts: WHO

    Heat, low rainfall set to continue in Spain: Meteorological agency

    Japan’s population logs record fall of 644,000 in 2021