WORLD

Houthis attack Yemen govt security centre despite truce

NewsWire
0
3

The Houthi rebels attacked a security centre of the Yemeni government in the southwestern province of Taiz, a military official said.

“The Houthis used an explosive-laden drone in their attack against the headquarters of the pro-government security forces and the Civil Defence Authority in eastern Taiz,” the official told Xinhua news agency.

The officials revealed that more than eight security personnel were wounded in the drone attack.

The attack caused great panic among civilians, especially children and women who were in a park near the security centre, he said.

The Houthi rebel group based in the capital Sanaa has not commented on the incident yet.

This attack, if confirmed, will be another violation of the UN-brokered ceasefire declared in the war-ravaged Arab country on April 2.

The ceasefire, which is meant to last two months, has so far been largely held despite occasional accusations of breaches traded between the warring sides.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of Sanaa.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 4 million, and pushed the country to the brink of starvation, according to the UN.

20220505-094403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hungarian govt criticises EU court for political bias

    Senate confirms Vivek Murthy as US Surgeon General

    Armie Hammer dropped from ‘The Billion Dollar Spy’

    Next 24 hours could decide UK PM’s future