The Houthi rebels attacked a security centre of the Yemeni government in the southwestern province of Taiz, a military official said.

“The Houthis used an explosive-laden drone in their attack against the headquarters of the pro-government security forces and the Civil Defence Authority in eastern Taiz,” the official told Xinhua news agency.

The officials revealed that more than eight security personnel were wounded in the drone attack.

The attack caused great panic among civilians, especially children and women who were in a park near the security centre, he said.

The Houthi rebel group based in the capital Sanaa has not commented on the incident yet.

This attack, if confirmed, will be another violation of the UN-brokered ceasefire declared in the war-ravaged Arab country on April 2.

The ceasefire, which is meant to last two months, has so far been largely held despite occasional accusations of breaches traded between the warring sides.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of Sanaa.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 4 million, and pushed the country to the brink of starvation, according to the UN.

