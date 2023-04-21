WORLD

Houthis release 77 pro-govt detainees in Yemen

NewsWire
0
0

Yemen’s Houthi militia released 77 pro-government detainees, authorities said.

In a report, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV quoted Abdulkadir al-Murtada, head of the Houthi prisoner committee, as saying that they included dozens of patients and elderly individuals, reports Xinhua news agency.

He added that the move was made in goodwill towards efforts for a future prisoner swap with the government.

Last week, the Yemeni government and the Houthis exchanged about 900 prisoners as part of a UN-brokered deal reached by the warring sides in March.

Yemen has been embroiled in a deadly civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi group seized control of several northern cities and forced the Saudi-backed government out of the capital, Sanaa.

The war has resulted in tens of thousands of casualties and the imprisonment of thousands more.

20230421-130002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google starts rolling out full TV controls on Home app

    ‘Hungary committed to keep its promises in order to access EU...

    Adobe refuses allegations of AI models training through users’ data

    Apple working on Studio Display with 7K resolution: Report