How 2020 taught Jennifer Lopez ‘what matters most’

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez says 2020, which saw the world fighting against Covid-19, turned out to be one that showed people what mattered the most to them.

On Sunday, Lopez was named The People’s Icon Of 2020 at People’s Choice Awards.

“Man, 2020 was no joke right? I mean before 2020 we were obsessing about winning this award or getting nominated for that award or we were caught up in who sold the most records or box office opening or crazy stuff like did we get the latest drop before anybody else. But not this year. This year was the great leveller,” Lopez said during her acceptance speech, reports people.com.

“It showed us what mattered, what didn’t. And for me, reinforced what mattered most: People, all of us, together. Helping each other, loving each other, being kind to each other. And the importance of that connection, that human touch,” she added.

She realised that’s what she strives for in everything she does.

“To reach people, to touch people. I believe that’s what we all want, those shared experiences to know that we’re not in this alone. Your belief and your faith in me motivates me to keep going and sometimes when I’m tired or beaten down, like a lot of us have been this year, it’s my family, friends, my babies and my fans, you guys, who have lifted me up when I couldn’t lift myself. I am so grateful to have you, to have that in my life,” she said.

“You know I approach my career the same way I approach my life. I lead with life, I feel with my heart and I always try to speak truth in telling stories, singing songs. I do so with the purpose of bringing a little happiness, creating beauty and inspiring others to do the same. From being a little girl in the Bronx, New York, and having the privilege of performing on some of the biggest stages in the world, and even at the Super Bowl earlier this year, that was a biggie! I have seen and learned a lot and I am still learning. I want to thank you and tell you how much I appreciate you for letting me do that in front of you for all of these years,” said Lopez, who had portrayed late singer Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 cult biopic, Selena.

“As a Latina and as a woman, we have to work twice as hard to get the opportunities, sometimes my big dreams and my ambitions, it made the people around me nervous. ‘You can’t be an actress. You’re an actress, what you want to sing? You’re an artist, you won’t be taken seriously as a businesswoman.’ The more that they said I couldn’t, the more I knew that I had to. So now here I stand so very grateful knowing that the true measure of my success is not in box office numbers or records sold, but from the love that I feel from all of you,” Lopez shared, getting emotional.

“The true measure is inspiring girls in all ages and all colours, from all over the world, to know you can do whatever want, as many things as you want and to be proud of who you are no matter where you come from. I want them to know your dreams are limited only by your imagination, determination and their willingness to never give up. If I have touched you or them in any small way, then this is the greatest award I could ever recieve. I accept this award with great humility and gratitude, and hope we can begin to heal as a country and stand together united and proud, and in harmony,” she concluded.

This is Lopez’s fourth People’s Choice Award. She received awards in 2011 and 2012 as a judge on American Idol, and in 2017 she won as Favourite TV Crime Drama Actress for her role in Shades Of Blue.