ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

How a 78-year-old contestant impressed Vikas Khanna on ‘MasterChef India’

NewsWire
0
0

Chef Vikas Khanna was impressed with the taste of the Gujarati patra prepared by a 78-year-old Urmila Asher from Mumbai.

He said: “In our country, food is a festival to be celebrated, that makes bonds stronger, brings friends closer and binds families together.”

He added that the dish speaks of her experience. She replied: “I have come to ‘MasterChef India’ because I had the desire to participate in the show and become MasterChef.”

Later, another contestant, Shubhojeet from Kolkata expressed his desire to be a chef rather than an engineer. He shared: “People say you have done engineering but tease me about my cooking skills.”

To this, Ranveer Brar said: “Tell those people that you have removed ‘engine’ from ‘engineering’ and added ‘cook’. I am a ‘cookgineer’.”

From Assam, Santa Sarmah also shared about turning her necessity into her passion. “I have cooked for 8 years and what was a necessity then has turned into my passion now,” she said.

“Being a Chef is not merely a profession, it’s a passion, it’s a journey, and in this journey the key ingredient is precision,” said chef Garima Arora.

‘MasterChef India’ is judged by chefs Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora, and Vikas Khanna. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230104-153803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ishwak Singh likes to challenge himself with diverse set of characters

    Ayush Talniya, Viruss release latest track ‘Shy’

    TN varsity confers honorary doctorate on Simbu

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Initially accepted small roles for survival