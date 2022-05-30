Aamir Khan is known for his brand of superlative entertainment movies which almost always come packed with a social message as well.

Over the years the actor-filmmaker has become even more choosy and particular about the brand of cinema he works on and when he takes on a project, no matter the length he stays committed to that one project and stay on it, until he thinks it is perfect.

It’s no wonder, he is labelled as Mr. Perfectionist in Bollywood. But Aamir Khan’s popularity is not limited to Bollywood alone. The actor is a known figure among many Hollywood celebrities as well.

Even though he hasn’t worked in any international projects, his movie Lagaan is an Academy Award nominee, which spotlighted Aamir and his brand of cinema to Hollywood.

Noted Hollywood Steven Spielberg, hails Aamir Khan as the ‘James Cameron of India’. The reason he believes so, is that Aamir, much like James Cameron breaks his own box office records with each new release.

This is exactly how Steven Spielberg introduced Aamir Khan to Tom Hanks. This incident dates back to several years ago when Aamir went all the way to Hollywood to try and persuade Robert Zemeckis who held the rights to Tom Hanks starrer ‘Forrest Gump’, which Aamir was keen to remake.

Apparently, Robert Zemeckis refused to meet with Aamir as he likely did not want to give the remake rights. So, Aamir approached Steven Spielberg as he was known to be close to Zemeckis. When Aamir went to try and meet Zemeckis, Spielberg also introduced him to Tom Hanks who was then shooting for ‘Bridge of Spies’.

While Spielberg gave a flourishing introduction, it seemed unnecessary as Tom Hanks stated that he already knew who Aamir was and how successful he was. He also told Aamir Khan that he loved his movie, ‘3 Idiots’ and had watched it at least 3 times.

Aamir then shared his predicament with Spielberg who revealed to him that Zemeckis was likely refusing to see him as it would be hard to refuse Aamir the remake rights face to face. However, eventually, Aamir Khan succeeded in securing the rights and as per the official trailer which dropped yesterday, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ beautifully captures the essence of ‘Forrest Gump’ even while adding dollops of local Indian flavour for the desi audience.

Watch the trailer here: