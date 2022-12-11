New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANSlife) A pleasant weekend date usually involves coffee. The coziest place to start a romantic relationship is your place over homemade coffee. A beverage is not too awkward to drink or too heavy after drinking. It doesn’t seem either too aggressive or too wimpy to pick a home coffee date. It’s a great way to put aside the formalities.

So, here are some interesting coffee smoothie recipes curated by Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India for your perfectly weekend in:

Gusto CremaButter Smoothie

This strong coffee smoothie with peanut butter, dates and maple syrup makes it a delicious, creamy and nutritious coffee option. This is a pure vegan coffee smoothie.

Ingredients

. 45ml espresso or Mokapot coffee

. 1 small banana frozen

.2 teaspoons full peanut butter

. 2 dates

.1 tablespoon maple syrup

. 6 0ml almond milk

. 5-6 ice cubes

Directions

. Brew espresso with a strong dark roast coffee blend, cool it down.

. Use frozen banana and slice it, add all the ingredients into a blender.

. Add ice cubes and blend it to make it smooth.

. Pour into glass, and garnish with banana slices.

Choco Vanilla Smoothie

This coffee smoothie with rich chocolate and flavourful vanilla combinations together makes it a super delicious coffee beverage!

Ingredients

. 45ml espresso or Mokapot coffee

.1 scoop dark chocolate ice cream

. 1 scoop rich vanilla ce cream

. 1 small banana frozen

. 2 dates

. 10ml vanilla syrup

. 60ml chilled milk

. 4-5 ice cubes

Directions

. Freshly brew espresso with a medium dark roast coffee blend, cool it down.

Use frozen banana and slice it and soaked dates, add all the ingredients into a blender with ice cream.

. Add ice cubes and blend it to make it smooth.

. Pour into glass, top it with an extra scoop of chocolate ice cream to make it more tempting!

Almond Latte Smoothie

This latte smoothie is easy to make, full of protein and pure vegan. The smoothie made with no additional sugar and ingredients makes it a healthier coffee drink.

Ingredients

. 60ml espresso or strong Frenchpress coffee

. 1 small banana frozen

. 60 ml almond milk

. 1 small cup vanilla Greek yogurt

. 2 almonds ( soaked overnight)

. 1 tablespoon chia seeds ( soaked overnight)

. 2-3ice cubes

Directions

. Freshly brew espresso or you also can use frenchpress coffee, cool it down.

. Use all the ingredients except chia seeds into a blender.

. Add ice cubes and blend it to make it smooth.

. Pour into glass, top it with chia seeds. Enjoy!

House blend Coffee Smoothie

This strong coffee smoothie is fulfilling and with the goodness of fresh fruits and whole grains.

Ingredients

. 60ml espresso or Mokapot coffee

. 1 small banana frozen

. 60ml milk chilled

. 30gm rolled oats

. 1 tablespoon peanut butter

. 10ml vanilla syrup

. 4-5 ice cubes

. For garnishing, Fruit of your choice- small cuts

Directions

. Freshly brew espresso, use your favourite blend, cool it down.

. Put all the ingredients into a blender and make it smooth.

. Pour into glass, top it with Fruit of your choice- small cuts

Oats & Oat milk Coffee Smoothie

This coffee smoothie is with all natural sweetness, healthy oats, and rich vanilla flavour. Filling, healthy and so delicious!

Ingredients

. 60ml espresso or strong Frenchpress coffee

. 1 small banana frozen

. 60ml oat milk

. 30gm rolled oats

. 1 tablespoon hemp seeds

. 15ml vanilla syrup

. 4-5 ice cubes

Directions

. Freshly brew espresso or you also can use frenchpress coffee with your favourite coffee blend, cool it down

. Add all ingredients into the blender. Mix everything at high speed until you get a thick, smooth and silky texture.

. Transfer the smoothie into a smoothie glass, you can use toppings of your choice.

