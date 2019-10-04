How about eggless omelette?

New Delhi, Oct 6 Oct 6 (IANSlife) Have you ever thought about what an eggless omelette would taste like? Before you scream in horror, let us tell you that the eggless omelettes are just an extension to their eggless pancakes and waffles by IHOP.

This moist, fluffy, aromatic and delightful preparation will surely give your taste buds a reason to rejoice! Have it for your breakfast — it pleases your taste buds and gives you that early morning energy push!

With the festive whiff in the air, the vegetarian omelette is aiming to attract audiences and cater to a larger segment of customers who are going the vegetarian way this festive season with IHOP’s delicious breakfast menus.

IHOP currently has three stores in Delhi-NCR — Cyber Hub, Gurgaon, Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar, and Select City Walk Mall, Saket.

–IANS

pg/pgh