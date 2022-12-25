Actor Amit Pahel, who was seen in the web series ‘Crackdown 2’, is all set to be part of the upcoming second season of the web series ‘Kathmandu Connection’. While the first season of the web series had a storyline revolving around the horrific 1993 Bombay bombings, the second season revolves around the 1999 plane hijacking.

Hailing from Jhajjar, Haryana, Amit said that he portrays the character of a 27-year-old guy, who has connections with a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation. “He comes to Kathmandu with 3 more people and led his group to hijack the Indian plane IC – 814 so that his seniors could negotiate or make a deal with the Indian government, which could possibly cause a national security threat for India,” he shared.

Speaking about his character and the difficulties he faced portraying it, Amit revealed: “I think the most difficult part was to actually understand the psyche of a terrorist because when you portray such a character, it becomes imperative to actually live that particular character and to get into the skin of it. It should always be relatable. So yes, that was challenging for me. But at the same time, I really enjoyed it.”

The series is streaming on Sony LIV.

