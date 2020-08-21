Babylon by Telus Health offering ‘convenient care’ during the pandemic

Twinkle Ghosh

While it might look like things are returning to normal in Ontario, anxiety due to COVID-19 remains high for many, particularly when it comes to their health.

A recent survey by Nanos Research shows that close to 50% of Ontarians report having delayed care for themselves or a loved one during the pandemic for the fear of being exposed to the virus in hospitals or clinics.

Babylon by TELUS Health, launched in Ontario in spring, aims to provide Canadians with innovative digital health solutions with access to high quality, patient centric healthcare.

Ahead of a potential second wave, it is important that Ontarians understand and feel confident using tools that give them access to care so that they do not delay their own care requirements, or those of their family members. TELUS health intends to meet these needs and more.

“The app is free to download for iOS and Android users. It enables patients to schedule same day appointments with a local, provincially-licensed family physician by video, including after hours, at no cost to them under their existing provincial health coverage,” says Dr Al-Karim Mawani, one of the many doctors whose services you can avail through the app.

Dr Al-Karim Mawani

“In trying times such as these, your nearest emergency department might involve hours of wait, but through this app, you can book an appointment within minutes,” he adds.

What does an in-app consultation look like? Dr Mawani explains: “First, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered tool asks patients questions about their symptoms. Then, the appointment starts at the scheduled time and the patient sees a doctor through video conferencing, much like a zoom call. The physician takes an appropriate history and examines the patient in the real-world context of their own home. The patient is provided with a follow-up plan, including necessary tests.

“The patient can review the encounter notes written by his/her doctor in plain language at any time. With consent, notes can also be shared with family physicians. Following this, the patient selects a conveniently located pharmacy via the app and picks up medications. It is actually as simple as that.”

This app also comes with a comprehensive follow-up plan for all tests and referrals, including sending of clinical records to patients’ family physicians, while securely storing patients’ personal health information such as medication, past conditions, family history, allergies, etc.

Virtual care is seen as a safe, convenient option to access care which can complement existing public health services. TELUS Health, with its high-touch patient-centric model to provision publicly funded primary healthcare services might just be the answer for Canadians without a family physician or those struggling to access after-hours care during these trying times.