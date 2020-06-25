How can schools demand complete fees: Raj Minister (IANS Exclusive)

Jaipur, June 25 (IANS) With rising voices of dissent among parents and protests being staged outside various schools demanding the implementation of “No School, No Fee” after the nationwide lockdown kicked in late March, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara on Thursday told IANS that schools should desist from demanding complete fees from parents at least for sometime.

“Parents should not worry as all their concerns shall be addressed. When there have been no schools running since mid-March, how can the school management demand a complete fee,” he said.

“Ever since exams were held in March during the last academic session, schools have not been opened.

“Earlier, we have debarred parents from paying three months fees from March 15-June 15 as there were plans to reopen the school on July 1. However, till date, there has been no decision taken by either the Government of India or states about the school reopening. We shall soon be deciding on this issue.

“Once we decide on school reopening issue, all matter related — fees payment, social distancing, mask distribution, syllabus cut and all other such matters shall be discussed and due decisions will be taken up.

“Till then, parents and students need not worry,” he said talking exclusively to IANS.

Parents have been staging protests carrying placards in their hands demanding “No School, No fee”. They have also been demanding to stop online classes for primary students.

