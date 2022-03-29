Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced his government’s plan to cut emissions by 40 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, and to put Canada on track toward its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Taking real climate action that is not only ambitious, but also achievable, is key to building a strong economy in the 21st century. With the additional measures announced today, we are continuing to deliver on the priorities Canadians asked us to address: clean air, good jobs, a strong economy, and a better future for everyone,” said Trudeau

The national 2030 Emissions Reductions Plan includes $9.1 billion in new investments to cut pollution and grow the economy. This includes several green initiatives including making it easier for Canadians to switch to electric vehicles, greening Canada’s homes and buildings, and helping industries transition to net-zero emissions.

On the cards is a commitment to developing a regulated sales mandate so that 100 per cent of new passenger vehicles sold in Canada will be zero emission by 2035, with interim targets of at least 20 per cent by 2026, and at least 60 per cent by 2030.

The federal Liberals also promised to invest around $1 billion in a national net-zero by 2050 buildings plan and to work with provinces, territories, and other partners to support the adoption of the highest tier building codes, pilot community-scale retrofits, and facilitate deep energy retrofits for large buildings.

Ottawa vowed to make Canada’s grid even cleaner with additional investments of about $850 million in clean energy projects like wind and solar power.

The plan included developing an approach to cap oil and gas sector emissions to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, reduce oil and gas methane emissions by at least 75 per cent by 2030, and create good jobs.

An additional investment of $780 million will help Canada’s oceans, wetlands, peatlands, grasslands, and agricultural lands capture and store carbon, and explore the potential for negative emission technologies in the forest sector.

“Thanks to the actions of millions of Canadians, we have flattened the curve of our pollution trajectory, and this roadmap charts the course to lowering emissions to meet our climate target of 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels. By acting collectively now, we are positioning Canada to be a leader in the clean economy,” said Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.