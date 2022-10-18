Canada Post will now be delivering more than mail. Last week the national postal service launched a My Money Loan program in conjunction with the TD Bank Group.

“We believe that this is the best way of providing Canadians with better access to financial services, especially underserved Canadians,” said Michael Yee, vice-president of financial services at Canada Post, in an interview prior to the launch.

The loans, which range from between $1,000 and $30,000, fill a gap between payday lenders and traditional banks. The loans will carry interest rates set by TD but customers do not need to have a bank account and can be new to credit.

Borrowers have a choice of variable or fixed interest rates, Canada Post said on its online loan page. Variable interest rates were between 9.78% and 19.78%, while fixed interest rates ranged from 9.98% to 19.98%.

Flexible repayments can be spread over 1 to 7 year terms and borrowers can pay down their loan at any time without additional charges.

Choice of repayment options includes regular payments weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or semi-monthly.

Canada Post says there are no fees unless a payment is missed.

Also, if there are insufficient funds in the account when the payment is withdrawn, a non-sufficient funds (NSF) fee will be applied.

Once a borrower has agreed to the terms and activated their loan, TD will transfer the funds by direct deposit to their account at any Canadian financial institution. If approved, funds could be received within 1-5 business days.

The postal service has been running pilot programs for the loan program, called MyMoney, since last year and in recent weeks ramped it up across the roughly 6,000 post offices nationally. Customers have been using the loans for unexpected emergencies like car repairs or veterinarian bills, as well as to consolidate debt from higher interest rate products, said Yee.