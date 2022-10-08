Despite a ban on stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, farmers continue to burn stubble in the fields between the harvesting of paddy and the sowing of wheat, which contributes heavily to the pollution enveloping Delhi during the winter season. This year also both the states have recorded incidents of stubble burning.

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) that tracks the burning of crops in the field has suggested that Punjab has recorded lesser cases of stubble burning this season so far. The data from IARI suggests that only 320 fires have been reported so far this year, against 620 and 1,935 in 2021 and 2020 respectively. The Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space (CREAMS) of IARI monitors the stubble burning and provides daily reports.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the capital city has deteriorated and Stage-1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been enforced after an order was issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday.

To combat the air pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a 15-point Winter Action Plan from September 30. While announcing the action plan, he had said that air pollution due to stubble burning remains a top concern at this time of the year. A bio-decomposer, prepared by Delhi’s Pusa Institute, would be given free to farmers. Secondly, an anti-dust campaign will start from October 6. Active monitoring will be done by 586 teams.

Kejriwal informed that for vehicular pollution, around 380 teams have been formed to check enforcement of the PUC policy. He also announced that the ban on crackers will continue like every year. The GRAP would be followed to forecast for three days at a time. Along with this, he also urged the neighbouring states to ensure that most vehicles coming from outside are CNG vehicles.

The Delhi government has decided that petrol and diesel will not be available without a PUC (pollution under control) certificate at the petrol pumps in the national capital from October 25.

While speaking to the media on October 1, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “If the AQI remains between 200-300, then as per GRAP, strict compliance will be taken on the dust generation from construction, waste management and an order can be issued to stop the generator set.”

He elaborated that if the AQI goes between the 300-400 level, a ban on tandoors and diesel sets will be imposed and the parking fees will have to be increased along with metro trips. Vehicles coming from outside will be banned if the AQI goes between 400-500 and big vehicles in Delhi will be banned, he added. If the AQI goes over 450, more strict steps will be taken, said Rai.

The Delhi Government on Thursday also launched a month-long intensive anti-dust campaign. A total of 586 teams including 33 DPCC teams have been formed to implement and monitor the anti-dust norms. “The anti-dust campaign will be run in Delhi from today till November 6. It is compulsory for all construction sites to follow all 14 anti-dust norms; strict action to be taken against violators. 586 teams including 33 DPCC teams have been formed specially to implement and monitor the anti-dust norms”, Rai said.

Meanwhile, the Centre also held a review meeting on September 30 ahead of the crop burning season with Delhi’s adjoining states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav had expressed his ‘concern and dis-satisfaction’ over the preparedness in Punjab in taking concrete action towards Air Quality Management.

However, as the air quality has started deteriorating in the capital city, the blame game has also started between the Centre and the states over the rising pollution level. “Earlier Arvind Kejriwal would blame stubble burning in Punjab for pollution in Delhi. Now that the AAP is in power in Punjab, stubble burning has started again and it will choke Delhi and the rest of North India in no time. What is Kejriwal doing to ensure that Delhi breathes clean air?”, asked Amit Malviya of the BJP in a tweet on Friday.

