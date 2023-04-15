BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

How did Centre select EY to rejig general insurers, asks CPI MP Binoy Viswam

NewsWire
0
0

CPI Rajya Sabha Member Binoy Viswam has asked the Union government as to how Ernst & Young (EY), which has been fined overseas, has been selected as the consultant to restructure the government-owned non-life insurers.

In a letter to Union Finance Secretary Vivek Joshi, the CPI leader has also claimed that Saurabh Mishra, Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services, has pressurised the General Insurance Public Sector Association (GIPSA) to select EY through a tender process for rejigging the government-owned insurers.

Viswam in his letter said: “Saurabh Mishra, Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), for the reasons best known to him only, has pressurised GIPSA to select a consultant, i.e., Ernst & Young, through a tender process in the name of having profitable growth and efficiency in the PSGICs (public sector general insurance companies), for which a huge amount of public exchequer has been paid to this consultant.”

“But the question of serious concern is that how a consultant having a dubious character, which has been fined $100 million in the US for cheating on Certified Public Account Exam (CPA), has been selected by GIPSA, and not objected by the DFS,” Viswam wondered.

“A recent media report reveals that the said consultant has been very heavily fined of around 5,00,000 euro and the German audit watchdog banned Ernst & Young over the Wire Card scandal from taking new audit work of the companies of public importance,” Viswam added.

Viswam also told Joshi that the public sector general insurance industry at present is facing unrest due to organisational restructuring and unilateral imposition of key performance indicators (KPI)/closure and merger of offices in the name of restructuring.

“Several media reports also confirm that the PSGI industry, which is worth more than one lakh twenty-five thousand crore (1,25,00,000+ crore) is being ruined,” the letter noted.

Viswam also raised the issue of GIPSA and DFS bypassing the orders of the Chief Labour Commissioner, Government of India, to have bilateral discussions with the stakeholders and started unilaterally implementing the recommendations of EY.

The Rajya Sabha member said that more than 1,500 offices have been closed/merged by the managements of the four government-owned non-life insurers, resulting in denial of excess of general insurance policies to the general public of the country, especially in Tier II and III cities.

Viswam urged Joshi for his immediate and effective intervention to ensure the sanctity of the authorities viz. Chief Labour Commissioner, and also to restore justice to all the working class and the policyholders of the general insurance industry.

(Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at v.jagannathan@ians.in)

20230415-201203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google Meet’s new feature lets admins provide custom background pics

    RIIL’s Q3FY22 YoY standalone net profit up 2.2%

    Economy a cause worry as foreign exchange reserves deplete: Congress

    US dollar advances on continuous rise of inflation