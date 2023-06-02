INDIA

How did Centre’s debt rise to Rs 155 lakh cr, Gehlot asks PM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has questioned the Narendra Modi dispensation on liabilities of the Centre soaring to Rs 155 lakh crore which was Rs 55 lakh crore when the prime minister assumed office in 2014.

He was retorting to Prime minister Modi’s remarks during his recent Ajmer trip that the country will go bankrupt if guarantees announced by Congress are implemented.

“Today Rajasthan is performing much better than states like Gujarat without offering any freebies to people. Several ambitious ground schemes have been launched in the state. If you want to see how freebies are distributed, please visit Madhya Pradesh,” asserted Gehlot.

Chief Minister Gehlot was inaugurating roads and other projects worth Rs 378 crore on Thursday.

“We have implemented schemes on grounds in Rajasthan and not limited ourselves to announcing new projects. Our social security schemes are not because of polls but our decisions are taken after thinking and discussion,” the CM said.

CM Gehlot also said that state governments depend on loans and so does the Centre. Then all the developments follow. However none of state governments can take loans if the Centre does not permit, he added.

