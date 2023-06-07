ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

How Diljit Dosanjh inspired Sonam Bajwa be more active on social media

NewsWire
0
0

Popular Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa spoke about how actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh inspired her to be more active on social media.

Sonam will be seen on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. She will be joined by the cast of her Punjabi comedy film ‘Carry On Jatta 3’ which inlcudes Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Kavita Kaushik, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jaswinder Bhalla, and director Smeep Kang.

The show’s host Kapil Sharma will be seen pulling Sonam’s leg as he enquires about her social media.

He asked: “I heard that you weren’t on Instagram before, but you joined after Diljit Paaji’s (Diljit Dosanjh) suggested it. What made you do it?”

To which Sonam replied: “No, I had an account, but I did not post much. Diljit Paaji advised me to use this platform and explained its numerous benefits. He told me that we could handle our own public relations through this app. He motivated me a lot to be active on Instagram as he is so good with his social media presence.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230607-134603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Harshita Gaur says ‘Jehanabad’ has earned her respect as an actress

    Former ‘Shark Tank India’ judge Ashneer Grover appears on ‘Roadies 19’

    Subhash Ghai to make OTT debut with ’36 Farmhouse’

    Kajal Chauhan: Vibhav is a reasonably mature guy, I still consider...