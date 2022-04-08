There is no one on this planet who can say that he/she likes everyone they have met or known. It is impossible to go through life liking everyone you interact with. Be it amongst family, friends, classmate, colleagues, bosses or partners, everyone has to contend with someone they don’t like on a regular basis.

If you’re among the lucky ones, it means you have the rare privilege of limited interaction with the person who rubs you the wrong way.

In any case, not liking someone is as natural as liking someone. People have different personalities and perspectives and it’s not possible that everyone is on the same page as you all the time.

So how do you deal with it, when the person/people you don’t like is an everyday part of your life?

Acceptance

The first step is acknowledgement. You accept that you don’t like the said person and be okay with it. It doesn’t make you a bad person to dislike someone and more importantly remind yourself that just because you don’t like someone, it doesn’t make them bad either. You both might simply have opposing personalities. Accepting that you don’t get along can ease your expectations from your interaction with that person.

Stay positive

When you deal with people you don’t like you tend to overthink everything they say and do and you exaggerate the negativity of every interaction with them. Let’s say your mother-in-law passingly made a comment that you could be smarter, or your boss ignored your suggestion in a meeting.

Instead of assuming they are deliberately trying to put you down, give them the benefit of doubt and don’t attach too much importance to it. Even if the person you don’t like is deliberately trying to put you in place, it’s only effective if you rise to the bait. So, try and shrug it off so the negativity doesn’t invade your life.

Focus on the issue, not the person

Yes, it’s the person you don’t like but if you are having an altercation because of a specific issue, put your blinkers on and focus on the conflict at hand and not on the person and all their flaws. If you focus on all the things you don’t like about the person, any discussion you have, will escalate into a fight.

Avoid being defensive

There are times when the dislike is mutual, in such situations every interaction can be difficult and the smallest things can snowball into a big issue. Therefore, in moments of conflict, do your best to not get defensive.

When it’s accepted that neither likes the other, the best thing is to limit conversations to essential matters. You don’t need to spend any more time than necessary in interacting with each other. Therefore, if a conflict arises the key is to settle it as soon as possible. Stay calm and ask what specifically what the problem is. If the other person is spoiling for a fight, do not oblige. Do not explain or justify yourself to a person who doesn’t like you. It’s a waste of time and energy. Focus on ending the conversation and taking space away from them.

Lastly, remember, you alone are in charge of your happiness and you alone are in control of your emotions. Sadly, you will encounter people you don’t like and you will find yourself in a situation where you have to deal with them on a daily basis. But remind yourself, that it is upsetting only if you let it!