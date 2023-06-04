ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

How Drake encouraged Nelly Furtado’s musical comeback

NewsWire
0
0

Rapper Drake encouraged Nelly Furtado’s musical comeback. Nelly, 44, revealed that fellow Canadian Drake, 36, – who invited her to be a surprise guest for his All-Canadian North Stars event in Toronto last summer – reminded her about her legacy and value to the music industry and urged her to get back in the studio to work on new music.

She told Variety: “I have more gratitude nowadays so I know how blessed I am to be a performer and creator. I’m really leaning into my profession. I met Drake a year ago and we had some deep conversations about life and art and he blew up my head reminding me what a valuable artist I am and told me to ‘boss up’ and make new music, and I listened. So, I couldn’t say no when he invited me on stage, I had to be brave and boss up and start the next chapter.”

As per Female First UK, Nelly has been working on her new album – her first since 2017’s ‘The Ride’ – since last year and she has enjoyed the collaborative, creative process.

She added: “I have been making new music solid, nonstop for the last year the way I like to: late nights, space to create wildly and loads of community and collaboration. I am making a pop album influenced by sounds that I love. My album touches on dance – I did a record with SG Lewis that I adore. T-Minus produced my Bomba Estereo song. T-Minus is a beast! I am proud of that record. One of my tunes is produced by Wonda Gurl – I love her energy.”

20230604-135204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘My Policeman’ helmer Michael Grandage reveals how Harry Styles was cast...

    Will Smith wins his first major award since Oscar slap at...

    Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in ‘Shotgun Wedding’

    Harrison Ford says Helen Mirren is ‘still sexy’ with ‘remarkable’ acting...