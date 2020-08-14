How Farah Khan got her cameo in Masaba Masaba

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Bollywood filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan agreed in a jiffy to make a special appearance in the upcoming series on Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

The scripted series titled “Masaba Masaba” will go live on August 28. It will have Masaba and her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta, play their fictionalised versions on the show.

Talking about Farah’s “fun cameo” in the show, producer Ashvini Yardi said that she got the idea to have the director on the series during a lunch meeting.

“I met Farah for lunch a year ago and she didn’t want to have her lunch as she said she is on intermittent fasting. That gave me an idea, and asked her if she would do a super fun cameo in the show. Farah being the sport she is, agreed in a jiffy,” Yardi told IANS.

“She play(s) herself, but then far from herself,” the producer added.

Based on real-life moments from Masaba’s life, the series follows her background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray into the dating world.

