How ‘Fargo’ raises immigration issues

American actor Glynn Turman says the series Fargo puts spotlight on several immigration issues, which makes the story relevant to the current times.

The anthology series follows a set of characters in various settings and eras in the city of Fargo, North Dakota.

Created and primarily written by Noah Hawley, the show is inspired by the eponymous 1996 film, which was written and directed by the Coen Brothers. The upcoming fourth season is set in 1950 in Kansas City, and the story follows two crime syndicates as they fight for control.

“One of the things that I think continues to surface on the show ‘Fargo’ is ‘what is an American?’ ‘What does it take to be an American?’ A lot of immigration issues are raised and a lot of wonderful lines are fed to that narrative,” said Turman, who plays the role of Doctor Senator in the fourth season of the show.

“One of my favourite lines of my character is when he says to the Italians who have just arrived and are taking over, ‘You just got here, but we’ve been here like the wind and the dirt’. It’s an acknowledgment of what each group is expecting and what each group is willing to sacrifice to gain their slice of the American dream,” he added.

The actor continued: “‘Fargo’ also drives home the fact that people can find themselves in the strangest predicament. Just everyday folk, can find themselves all of a sudden in a predicament that they did not expect to be a part of their life. And the consequences of one decision can lead to many different outcomes. I think that the audience will take that away, that they are a part of a fabric that is both nourishing and extremely dangerous.”

The show airs in India on Colors Infinity. The fourth season will premiere on the Indian small screen on November 14.