ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

How Iqra Shaikh prepped to perfect ‘khari boli’ for ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Iqra Shaikh, who has joined the cast of the new daily soap ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’, spoke about how challenging it was for her to learn khari boli or Hindi spoken in UP.

Iqra said: “The story of our show is based in Uttar Pradesh, so I had to bring that accent into my dialogues, which was a bit challenging. I am really fond of the authentic U.P. language, which they call khari boli. Moreover, I find the diction of their language very fascinating, but because I am from Mumbai, the way I speak Hindi is very different.”

“So honestly, I had to prepare myself to my tonality right to play my character of Chanchal. I watched a few videos of how villagers talk to catch their accent and get the right pronunciation. I can’t say I am perfect, but I am learning new words each day and trying to get that perfect tone,” she added.

Iqra has been featured in the shows such as ‘Maddam Sir’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein’, and others.

Further talking about her character, she said: “I am essaying the role of Chanchal, who is lead character’s best friend. My character will add a touch of drama to the show. Chanchal has a lot of shades to explore and I am excited about it. I do believe that it is very important to understand the character deeply and portray it in a way the audience finds a connection with it. And for doing so, language is an important factor and so I focused on learning it properly.”

20230123-123406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cinema documentary era revived for television channels (Column: B-Town)

    Rashmika Mandanna on working with Big B: Will learn a lot

    Sonakshi on social media ban buzz: Last post has to be...

    Subuhii Joshii on her character in ‘Bigg Buzz’: I have never...