Kashmir valley famous all over the world for its beauty is also popular for its hospitality and honesty.

For a long time, there have been many examples from the Kashmir Valley which show how good-natured and honest the people are. These qualities have created a special place for Kashmiris in the hearts of the residents of other states.

Whether it was a Kashmiri driver returning a bag full of gold jewellery worth a million rupees to a tourist from Hyderabad this month or a bag full of cash from a tourist from Bhopal in June, Kashmiri people have always set examples of integrity.

Earlier this year in the month of March, Shaukat Ahmad Wani returned the lost cash of a tourist from Haryana in the botanical garden of Srinagar. Not only this, the good behaviour and hospitality of the Kashmiri people are praised by the tourists every day.

“Kashmir people are very good. Their hospitality and behaviour is so good that I can’t describe it. I appeal to anyone, who is worried about Kashmiris, to come and see for themselves,” said a tourist named Akansha

Due to the weather situation in the Kashmir valley, Kashmiris have also helped the poor people from time to time, which these people have often mentioned on social media.

“Not only Kashmir but also the Kashmiri people are very nice. My flight was cancelled due to snowfall and I was very touched by the way the Kashmiris offered to help me,” a tourist named Sanjay wrote on social media.

