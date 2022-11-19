ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

How ‘KBC 14’ contestant surprised Big B

NewsWire
0
0

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was surprised to see the ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Vaibhav Rekhi from Delhi because of his resembles to Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan. He appreciated his looks and asked him if his female following is as huge as Kartik.

Big B said: “Kartik Aryan has a huge female fan following. Do you also have?”

The contestant replied: “I have but my goal is fixed,” hinting at his girlfriend.

Later, Big B asked: “Where is your goal?” and he replied with a smile: “She stays over the seven seas.” The promo shows Big B and audience were left in splits after listening to his answer.

Vaibhav will be taking the hotseat and getting a surprise call from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actor.

Hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the quiz-based reality shows, ‘KBC 14’ started from August 7. Marking 75 years of India’s Independence, the show began with several celebrities on the sets including Aamir Khan, sports stars like Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri along with Mithali Madhumita, the first female officer to win the Gallantry Award and Major D.P. Singh, India’s first blade runner.

‘KBC14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221119-162004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parineeti Chopra: 2021 is my biggest birthday present

    Sharad Kelkar, Kranti Redkar, Sonalee Kulkarni begin shoot for ‘Rainbow’ in...

    All eyes on Vicky-Katrina’s wedding venue

    Michael Keaton to play Batman in ‘Batgirl’ starring Leslie Grace