How Luke Kenny prepared to play a blind character in ‘Dharavi Bank’

‘Sacred Games’ actor Luke Kenny shared how he prepared to play the role of a visually challenged character in the web series ‘Dharavi Bank’.

He said: “For Dharavi Bank’s Michael, I underwent one of the most difficult and complicated preparations. You know when one of your senses is blocked, you take some time to work around with the rest of them. But the credit for my performance goes to Hemendra Singh, who was immensely instrumental in guiding me through this preparation. He is associated with an organisation working for blind people.”

Born in Kolkata, Luke’s grandfather was Irish and grandmother was British’ they had moved to India. His father Robert Kenny was a musician and Luke started his career as a dancer and made his acting debut with ‘Bombay Boys’ in 1997. Later he did the web series ‘Sacred Games’, ‘Inside Edge’ and was also seen in ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ starring Ajay Devgn.

In ‘Dharavi Bank’, he plays a challenging character of a blind man Michael for which his eyes are completely shut by using prosthetics.

He added: “Even though it was partial blindness and my eyes were completely shut with prosthetics, it took me through everything seamlessly. I’m really glad Samit and team pushed me to do this because this is an experience I will never forget.”

Directed by Samit Kakkad and produced by Zee Studios, the series also features Suniel Shetty, Sonali Kulkarni, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Shanthi Priya, Santosh Juvekar, Nagesh Bhosle, Siddharth Menon, Hitesh Bhojraj, among others.

‘Dharavi Bank’ streams on MX Player.

