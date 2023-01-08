New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANSlife) In this world of ever-changing fashion trends, picking the right clothes for a man’s wardrobe is not easy.

“Instead of blindly following fashion trends, one should buy clothes mindfully and invest in a quality wardrobe,” says Ashish, co-founder of BeYours, a clothing brand that specifically caters to mens’ fashion.

Beyours houses a complete range of minimalistic clothing for men. This brand stands out for its timeless essentials – clothes that don’t lose their charm in the name of changing fashion trends.

Nilesh, co-founder at Beyours states that, “A man’s wardrobe should have a combination of both casuals and formals that can be worn at multiple occasions, when paired with the right combination. That’s why we have got everything covered – from a pair of golfer shorts to a formal linen shirt.”

According to him, these are the top six must have clothing essentials of a man’s wardrobe:

Air Trousers and a Classic Shirt

If you want to show off your personality, then a pair of Air trousers is really what you need. When teamed up with a classic shirt, they surely give you that much wanted – confident yet charming look. Nothing like your normal pants, these Air trousers are super comfortable and can be worn all day long at work, or through the night for a dinner date.

Every Day Pant with Polo T-shirt

Over the years, Polo T-shirts have earned their name as a fashion classic. When tucked under a well-fitted pair of Every Day Pants, they are the perfect choice, if you are looking for a range of smart casuals.

Linen Trousers and Linen Shirts

Linen is an all season fabric that keeps you cool during the summers and warm during the winters. Bearing a natural shine, a pair of Linen Trousers and a Linen shirt in vibrant colours can make you look utterly attractive at your friend’s wedding reception.

Air Shorts and Soft Crew Neck T-shirts

A pair of Air Shorts will be a man’s favourite – they shout effortless style and comfort. Paired with a tri-blend, crew neck soft t-shirt, they can beat the heat in the summer, if you are looking to spend a day at the beach.

As corporate spaces all over the world adopt an easy going culture, a pair of Everyday Shorts in subtle colors can rock the smart casual workwear look on a friday.

24 Hour Trouser with Renew Shirts

A pair of ordinary trousers is never easy to carry for long hours, owing to the thick fabric. The 24hour trouser is designed to give you maximum comfort -such that you can even go trekking down a hill, or have a goodnight’s sleep without the fit bothering you. When teamed up with a Renew Shirt, it can be your go-to outfit for finalizing that business deal you had been looking forward to for months.

Smart Hoodies, Bold Sweatshirts and Sweatpants

Hoodies and Sweatshirts are no longer limited to just winter wear. When worn over a pair of Sweatpants, they give you the perfect athleisure look, when worn with a shirt, they give you a semi-formal look. Sweatshirts in basic colors and pairyy of slouch joggers look good regardless of the occasion.

