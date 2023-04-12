HEALTH

How Omicron sub-variants escape our body’s immune system

NewsWire
0
0

Researchers have identified why Omicron sub-variants are better, than previous Covid-19 variants, at escaping detection by the human body’s immune cells.

In addition to antibodies produced either by vaccines or exposure to earlier versions of the virus, these viral variants must also avoid ‘killer’ T cells, to sicken people.

T cells are immune cells that are unleashed when the immune system detects foreign pathogens.

To understand how Omicron breaks all these barriers, a team from the Yale University in the US, measured activity of MHC (major histocompatibility complex) molecules that present fragments of viruses for recognition by appropriate T cells.

These MHC molecules alert the T cells of foreign pathogens that then become targets for the T cells.

The researchers found that the activity of these MHC molecules was substantially lower in cells exposed to five Omicron sub-variants of SARS-CoV-2 as well as earlier versions of the virus.

But the Omicron variants, the researchers found, were particularly adept at shutting down the activity of MHC compared with earlier versions of the Covid-19 virus. Meanwhile, cells infected by a flu virus were found to have much greater MHC activity.

Reduced activity in these MHC molecules, researchers say, may make T cells less likely to locate Covid viral targets.

“The findings will help guide researchers as they investigate possible ways to overcome MHC suppression by viral infections and may help in the development of vaccines that mobilise T cells as well as antibody response against viruses,” said Miyu Moriyama, a postdoctoral fellow at Yale School of Medicine.

20230412-135604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fixed deposit accounts for children orphaned by Covid in Andhra

    MSN Labs inks deal with Lilly to launch baricitinib

    Yogi govt to conduct oxygen audit in UP

    Global Covid caseload tops 424.1 mn