How Oracle Alloy is going to help Indian firms meet local data norms

As more Indian firms, especially operating in the regulated industries, aim to move their workloads to the Cloud, Oracle feels that critical infrastructure is something that is going to be driven by the local providers in all countries, including in India.

According to Karan Batta, Vice President, Product, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), companies globally do not just need four American or two Chinese companies to fulfill their Cloud requirement, especially in an era of data localisation amid sovereignty and privacy concerns.

Batta told IANS that the time is ripe to have multiple Cloud providers like telecom or utilities sectors where there are several players, and Oracle’s unique Cloud infrastructure platform called Alloy is going to be a game-changer in the world of Cloud.

‘Oracle Alloy’ can be independently operated in a partner’s own data centre with full control of operations to help address data control or sovereignty requirements, giving more than 100 services available on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to the customers wherever they are.

“Alloy is something that Oracle is going to be working on for the next decade. We are working with a lot of different partners like in the banking and financial services sector. We are definitely seeing a positive trend in the APAC and EMEA regions for sure,” Batta told IANS.

‘Alloy’ allows organisations across healthcare, financial services and telecommunications to build their own services and bring their own hardware.

“You can call it your own cloud. You can customise on top of that. You can control your own prices and rate cards. You can use the same tools that we use internally at OCI to build services that will give you access to those tools and you can build services right alongside OCI,” Batta explained.

With Alloy, organisations can offer a full set of cloud services and package additional value-added services and applications to meet the specific needs of their markets and industry verticals.

The companies can also use Alloy independently in their own data centres and fully control its operations to help address specific regulatory requirements.

“You can also do hardware extensibility. You can roll in hardware and plug it into our network and you can offer it as compute services or storage or network devices to your customers. We give you the ability to manage your business,” Batta told IANS.

So essentially, “what you’re getting is basically a cloud with the ability to integrate different pieces and you can then add your differentiated value and offer it to your customers”.

In India, a lot of companies want key data to reside on-premise and Alloy can help them achieve that.

“India is a big market for this offering. We are talking to a lot of people in India. I think it’s a perfect opportunity for many of them,” the Oracle executive added.

(Nishant Arora can be reached at nishant.a@ians.in)

