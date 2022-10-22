The India versus Pakistan clash in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup did not produce any dramatic or enduring images usually associated with the rivalry. But it was historic and memorable for the Pakistan cricket fans as it was the first time that Pakistan had defeated India in an ODI or T20 World Cup.

India had prior to that defeated Pakistan in seven matches in ODI World Cups and five in T20 World Cups.

Pakistan’s 10-wicket win in Dubai on October 24, 2021 — with 13 balls remaining — was set up by an early burst of wickets by young left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who sent back openers KL Rahul (3) and Rohit Sharma (0) in the first and third over of the innings to reduce India to 6/2. Suryakumar Yadav fell to Hasan Ali (11) as India slumped to 31/3 at the end of powerplay.

Skipper Virat Kohli soldiered on at the other end and found an able ally in Rishabh Pant, who blasted a 30-ball 39 studded with two fours and two sixes as they reached 84/4 in the 13th over — the scoring rate was slow by T20 standards.

Though Virat Kohli struck a superb 57 off 49 balls hitting five fours and a six before he got out to a slow bouncer by Afridi, India could manage only 151/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the best Pakistani bowler on the day, claiming 3/21 in his four overs. But more than his wickets, the line and length he bowled and the late swing he generated troubled the Indian batters.

Chasing a below-par 152, Pakistan never looked in trouble as Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam stitched together a match-winning partnership. They started slowly, preserving their wickets. The Indians bowled superbly and did not concede a single boundary between overs six to eight.

Babar Azam struck Ravindra Jadeja for a six in the ninth over and then hammered a four off Varun Chakravarthy in the next over.

With dew coming into play, Babar and Rizwan continued to gain in strength, hitting Chakravarthy for a six apiece in an over. They struck two fours off Jadeja in the next over and went on to notch half-centuries.

Rizwan remained unbeaten on 79 off 55 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes while Babar Azam was not out on 68 (52 balls, 6×4, 2×6) as Pakistan romped to 152 without loss in 17.5 overs for a comprehensive 10-wicket win.

This was Pakistan’s first win in 13 encounters with India in limited-overs cricket.

