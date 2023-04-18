ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

How ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ got Sobhita Dhulipala to ‘do something different’

Sobhita Dhulipala, who’s best known for her part in “Raman Raghav 2.0”, talked about her transition to Tamil cinema and the portrayal of women in celebrated director Mani Ratnam’s period spectacle, “Ponniyin Selvan-2”.

Speaking with interaction with the media in the Capital on Tuesday evening, Dhulipala said: “This is my first Tamil film and the experience has been so exciting. I got a chance to work with Mani Ratnam sir and the amazing cast of the film. I relished every moment of it.”

She added: “The kind of work I did in this movie is very different from the previous ones. As actors we always want to do something different and this is what I got to do in this film.”

In the film, Dhulipala plays the character of Vaanathi, Princess of Kodumbalur. She is a shy but playful princess who is devoted to Ponniyin Selvan, or Rajaraja I, and wants to marry him.

Dhulipala pointed out that the film shows woman in a different light — women “who are soft yet strong and decision-makers too”. To this, her cast mate Trisha added: “Women in ‘PS-2’ are going to be stronger than they were in ‘PS-1’.”

