Actress Ashi Singh, who will be seen as a delivery agent in the TV soap ‘Meet’, has opened up on her experience of meeting three amazing women who have challenged gender stereotypes by working in male-dominated professions in real life.

Kashish Sharma from Ajmer, an Inspection Engineer with the Indian Railways, Shirin Ansari who drives an autorickshaw in Mumbai, and Deepali Panchal who is a delivery partner with a popular food delivery app, were invited on the sets of the TV show ‘Meet’. The women spoke about how they have challenged stereotypes around gender roles and their journey.

Sharing her experience of meeting the achievers, Ashi said: “I loved meeting these three ladies. It is amazing to see that they are so happy with their jobs and that their families have supported them throughout their journey. We have hardly seen any female rickshaw drivers or delivery agents, or inspection engineers working on railway tracks. I am inspired by their stories and confidence.”

Talking about her new TV show ‘Meet’, the actress added: “This is the kind of change we need in our country, and which is precisely why Zee TV is bringing audiences a show where a woman proves, through her personal example, that there is nothing women aren’t capable of doing.”

Starring Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey in the lead, ‘Meet’ showcases the journey of a spirited young girl named Meet from Haryana. Not only is she the sole breadwinner for her family, but Meet also breaks gender stereotypes by working as a delivery agent

‘Meet’ airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

