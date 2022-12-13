New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANSlife) Reed Diffusers are one of the most versatile, multi-purpose home fragrance devices, which are highly apt during winter times.

Ridhima Kansal, Director of Rosemoore Says, “Keep your reed diffuser on the spot of your choice and it will spread your favourite fragrance all around, making the entire atmosphere pleasant and charged up. It will convert the space into an inviting sanctum and be your best companion in the good times with friends and family. Since they do not use fire or electricity, they are best for families with pets and small kids.”

A truly versatile product

Reed diffusers are truly versatile products that can be used anywhere in the home, be it the center or coffee table on the drawing space or side tables in the bedroom, or on dining table. They are simply multi-purpose and very easy to use. All you need is to put your favorite aroma oil and the reed sticks into them.

Generally a set of reeds are sufficient for a space of around 150-200 sq ft. Reed diffusers can also be used in larger spaces such as gardens, patios, deck areas, etc by increasing the number of reeds.

Reed diffusers are also suitable for commercial spaces such as high streets, spas & hotels, restaurants, etc. It will create an enriching aroma throughout the space. Inside the office, reed diffusers can be put in the entrance area or foyer or in individual offices or cubicles. Not only will this give a pleasant fragrance but also aid in focus.

It can be used on the restaurant counter table to give the visitor an enthralling fragrant ride. In eateries, Reeds are also perfect for the kitchen area to counter any bad odor and transform the space into a tidy sanctum, making your chefs do their best job.

Choices of Aromas for the Winter

The winter is mostly about warm and woody aromas as they help recharge the mind and makes the space clean and inviting. Using woody fragrance oil in diffusers such as musk, cedar wood, and sandalwood, etc. will give the desired impact, recharge the mind & body, and keep the space smelling great. Other popular aromas that one can try could be vanilla, driftwood, etc. Citrusy and tarty aromas such as Lime, Bergamot, and lemon grass etc. can also be experimented during the winter to infuse some warmth baked with effervescence.

To further enhance the impact, one can also use some spicy undertones in the aroma oil. For instance, Blue Oud is one of the signature aromas alongside lavender and Bergamot. Similarly, other spicy aromas such as cloves, pepper, etc. can also be very effective in creating a conducive ambiance during the winter season.

