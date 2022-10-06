ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

How Sunil Pal got the idea for his comic character Ratan Noora

Popular comedian Sunil Pal recently revealed an interesting story behind his popular comic character Ratan Noora during the Raju Srivastav special episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Ratan Noora is the character which made him a winner in the first season of ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’.

He will grace the special episode as a celebrity guest along with comedians Vijay Ishwarlal Pawar, Khayali Saharan, Ahsaan Qureshi, Sunil Pal, Rajiv Thakur, Navin Prabhakar, Rehman Khan, Suresh Albela, Rajeev Nigam, Rajat Sood, Jayvijay Sachan and Kettan Singh.

In a conversation with the host Kapil Sharma, he said: “In my hometown, government servants used to get alcohol on credit as the shop owners knew that every month on a particular date these people would get their salary, so they would reach their respective houses to get their money. For this very reason, people over there would drink a lot.”

‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ fame continued to share on how the idea of this name came to his mind.

“Coincidentally, I came across this interesting man who was a drunkard and a taxi driver named Ratan Noora, and trust me I fell in love with that character and the way he spoke and behaved.”

The comedian keenly observed the taxi driver and started mimicking his ways, “Being an artiste, I observed him, and I started mimicking him and would perform in front of my friends, they encouraged me to do more of it and that is how Ratan Noora was born in me and stayed with me even after his demise”.

Recalling Raju Srivastav, Sunil shared: “I never thought we would all be gathered on a stage without him. We both have been a part of a lot of journeys together but unfortunately today we are also a part of his last journey.”

“But we as Raju’s fellow comedians as well as friends will make sure to take Raju Bhai’s legacy forward and keep making people laugh with our performances”, he concluded.’The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

