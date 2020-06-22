How Sushmita Sen survived nepotism in big bad Bollywood

The raging debate around nepotism and star kids resurfaced after the recent demise of 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput. His fans claim he was isolated by the ‘Bollywood privilege club’, and called out powerful filmmakers, prevalent studio monopoly and star kid favouritism.

By focusing on my Audience…YOU GUYS!!!👊❤️🤗 I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya https://t.co/or0a3Myz8c — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 21, 2020

So it was only a matter of course that actor Sushmita Sen too would be asked for her take on the same when she held an ‘ask me anything’ session on Twitter this Sunday.

Sushmita was crowned Miss Universe in 1994

A fan asked her, “How have you survived Nepotism in Bollywood ??”, to which Sushmita replied, “By focusing on my Audience…YOU GUYS!!! I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya”

During the session, she also answered questions about her life and career choices, and her latest web series, Aarya. The fans asked her about her inspirations, fears and about her character in the latest web series Aarya.

Aarya is out now on Hotstar and Disney Plus

“In Real and Reel life… The way u say Bacha and Baba is so Amazing… !! Your acts were so Natural and Realistic. What are the challenges you find after shooting this after long time? and how do you see OTT platform,” asked one fan. “I do speak many terms of endearment..that is very Sush!!! I am not a method Actor, so I better be good at being natural..otherwise serious trouble #TeamAarya & my Directors made this journey memorable! I LOVE OTT,” she replied.



Sushmita was crowned Miss India and then Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut with Dastak in 1996. She went on to work in films such as Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyar Kyu Kia and Biwi No. 1. She was seen in her last Hindi film in 2010, No Problem and then did Bengali film Nirbaak in 2015. She has now returned with a web series, Aarya.