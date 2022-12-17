ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

How ‘Taaza Khabar’ was a smooth sail for Bhuvan Bam

YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam, who is currently gearing up for his streaming series ‘Taaza Khabar’, has shared that his character of Vasant Gawde was a smooth sail for him as he comes from a Maharashtrian background.

Elaborating on the same, he said: “For Vasya, I had to know how he feels and reacts under different situations. In the show, Vasya goes through a lot of emotions: misery, greed, power, selfishness. It was a difficult shoot because on some days, I had to play Vasya and Vardaan simultaneously. Vasant Gawde is a Maharashtrian boy who sits in a public convenience.”

He further mentioned: “I thought that he must be dealing with so many customers on a daily basis who speak different languages. So, he didn’t have a particular accent but being a Maharashtrian helped”.

The show also sees him doing some action. Sharing about his preparations for the part, he added: “Apart from doing some basic exercise, I had no other option than to let them beat me up! Script just wanted me to scream in pain.”

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines productions, directed by Himank Gaur and written by the duo Hussain & Abbas Dalal, ‘Taaza Khabar’ will release on Disney+ Hotstar on January 6, 2023.

