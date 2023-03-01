Interested in pursuing a career in the fire service? The Brampton Fire and Emergency Services’ George Hitchcock Memorial Endowment Fund is now accepting applications.

The fund was created in honour of the late Divisional Chief George Hitchcock, who guided and encouraged many people in their pursuit of a career in the fire service.

A bursary of $1,000 toward the post-secondary tuition fees of those pursuing a career in the fire service is available. Applicants must be pursuing an Ontario Post-Secondary School diploma in a fire-related program.

Application forms are available online at www.bramptonfire.com and must be submitted to firelife@brampton.ca. The application period will close on April 14 or upon receipt of 30 applications.

Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed, and one applicant will be selected for the bursary, valued at $1,000, to be paid directly towards course enrolment. The successful applicant must provide proof of acceptance to an Ontario Post-Secondary School program.

“Each and every year the City of Brampton supports students pursuing a career in the fire services. We are a healthy, safe and supportive city and our Brampton Fire and Emergency Services team is one of the best. I encourage anyone looking to advance their career to apply for the George Hitchcock bursary, taking the first step in joining an incredible group of individuals who work to protect our community every day.”

“There are so many dedicated and worthy individuals in our community,” added Brampton Fire and Emergency Services Chief Bill Boyes. “When you’re beginning your career, opportunities like this open doors and break down barriers. Please consider applying as you plan your future.”