Starting Friday, June 17 members of the public can apply to become a Municipal Election worker and assist with the administrative and customer service functions on Voting Day, October 24. More than 2,000 positions are available. Preference will be given to Brampton residents 18 years or older, city officials said in a media release.

There are several positions available and the detailed job descriptions will be available at www.brampton.ca/bramptonvotes on Friday. Those interested can also visit the election team at the Brampton Celebrates Pride event in Garden Square on Sunday, June 19. Staff at the kiosk, located across from the Lorna Bissell fountain, will answer questions and take on-the-spot applications.

Hard copy applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 2 Wellington Street West, starting June 17. The office is open weekdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Those who are appointed will be notified in September and be required to commit to two to three hours of training, including in-class and material review, prior to October 24. They will work up to 14 hours on October 24.

Positions for advance voting are also available. Advance voting will take place on October 7, 8, 9, 14 and 15.

Training and compensation will be provided.

Previous experience and computer skills are preferred.

“With an eligible voter base of more than 350,000, the support of Election workers is crucial in the effective running of the Municipal Election. Anyone with the spirit to serve is welcome to apply. Whether you’re a student looking to learn more about municipal government, a newcomer to Brampton keen to gain local experience, or a resident wanting to give back to your community, there’s an opportunity for you,” said Peter Fay, City Clerk and Returning Officer, City of Brampton.

