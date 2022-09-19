New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANSlife) Regardless of your curling iron experience or whether you just use a barrel on Saturday nights, the range of sizes can be confusing. You may create tight ringlets, springy spirals, beachy waves, and tousled ends with the right-sized curling iron. Find out the appropriate size to use.

CURLING IRON, 2″

If you want to appear like you just left your local blow dry bar but can’t use a round hair brush, this size is ideal. The 2-inch barrel iron is great for folks with longer hair since it gives hair a slight bend toward the end that resembles a blowout. With the option to have rounded ends or a very slight wave at the ends, this size gives you enough of body and volume while enabling you to create the appearance of a blowout.

1 1/2-INCH CURLING IRON

1 1/2-inch hair curling irons create a loose, luxurious curl. The finest option for a body wave is this iron. This iron size is the ideal choice for anyone who wants their hair to seem thick and healthy since it combines a structured wave with abundant body. To achieve a beachy texture, swap out your traditional iron with a wand.

CURLING IRON, 1 1/4-INCH

If you want versatility, use a 1 1/4-inch hair curling iron. This size curling iron produces texture, beachy waves, pin curls, and a looser, more modern interpretation of the classic Hollywood style.

1-INCH CURLING IRON

The 1-inch hair curling irons are aesthetically pleasing to everyone and the ideal option for your first curler. When combed through long hair to create a lovely soft curl, it works beautifully as the ideal size for medium and shorter styles. One-inch irons are the originals in terms of design and waving. There are a tons of possibilities with this iron depending on the method, but one of the most common things to do with this size is the classic Hollywood wave.

3/4-INCH CURLING IRON

If you want corkscrew curls or updos with a vintage feel, the 3/4-inch iron should be your go-to. Brushing out tight curls upside-down and adding texture spray can create a bouncy disco curl. This size is also excellent for touch-ups if your naturally curly hair could use some shine.

5/8-INCH CURLING IRON

Your naturally curly hair will look more uniform and have magnificent curls thanks to the 5/8-inch curling iron. It significantly improves a shag’s appearance. Wrap the hair just once with this smaller iron, leaving the ends relatively straight for a little mid-strand movement.

3/8-INCH CURLING IRON

It’s crucial to keep a 3/8-inch iron on hand for persons with naturally curly hair. It’s the perfect size to define unruly ringlets after letting your hair air dry. It can also be used for gesturing at details. To emphasise the messy movement, add little ribbon portions of this size iron around the outside of the hair.

BARREL SIZE, HAIRSTYLE, AND HAIR LENGTH CORRELATION

The hardest part of hair styling is choosing a curling iron barrel that is suitable for your hair length and the style you want. Let’s clarify the relationship between the barrel size and your hair’s length and style.

RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN HAIR LENGTH AND BARREL SIZE

Keep in mind that your curling iron’s barrel size should correspond to the length of your hair. Accordingly, you need small barrels (3/4″, 1″, 3/8″, 5/8″, etc.) for short hair and large barrels (1.25″, 1.5″, 1.75″, 2″, etc.) for long hair. Small and big barrels are both appropriate for hair that is shoulder-length or longer. Any hair length, whether short, medium-length, or long, may be accommodated by a 1″ barrel.

BARREL SIZE AND HAIRSTYLE RELATIONSHIP

For various haircuts, you need barrels of a certain size. Small barrels are used to generate bouncy curls, while large barrels are utilized to create wavy hairstyles. For beachy waves, a barrel size of between 0.75″ and 2″ is ideal. The best barrel diameters for mild waves are 1.5″ to 1.75″. While strong waves require a barrel that is 1.75″ to 2″ wide, loose waves can be attained with 1″ to 2″ barrels. The ideal barrel size for spiral or ringlet curls is between 3/8″ and 12″. For tight curls, use barrel sizes of 1″ to 1.25″; for huge, bouncy curls, use 0.75″ to 1.5″; for big curls, use 1.25″ to 1.5″; and for loose curls, use 1.25″ to 2″. To style your hair as effectively as possible, you need also consider the kind of your hair and choose the appropriate temperature.

(Rayed Merchant, Founder, Ikonic Professional )

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220919-132403