How to keep Brampton clean and green this Fall!

The City of Brampton’s Fall Parks Cleanup program is in full swing, with families, friends, community organizations, businesses and more donating their time to cleaning up the community throughout the fall.

This year, the City is encouraging residents to lead their own cleanups to keep litter off the ground and in the garbage, get involved in our community, and maintain our beautiful parks and green spaces. So far, more than 50 cleanups have taken place in the community.

Leading a cleanup is easy, city officials say. Simply select a local park, register your cleanup (at www.brampton.ca/cleanup) allowing five days for our team to deliver your supplies (bags and gloves), then get outside and complete your cleanup! You can also send the City photos of your day.

Here’s what Bill Godfrey did to keep Brampton clean and green

Longtime Bramptonian Bill Godfrey started his cleanup journey more than three years ago when he noticed garbage in a nearby ravine. He started cleaning the ravine litter – some that had been around for decades – and then expanded his efforts to other nearby areas.

Soon after, he created a volunteer group called P.A.L. (People Against Littering). Each week, more than 10 volunteers gather to cleanup garbage in local parks and spaces.

“Our goal is to unite the community into a powerful force to take back control of our parks and streets from litter bugs and litter thugs,” said Bill.

“The feeling is almost addictive,” he said. “It is also a thrill to see others smiling and enjoying areas that we have cleaned up and to be appreciated by them.”

Bill has a message for all Bramptonians: “Folks, pick the litter up! If we all picked up just five pieces of litter a week, that would have a major impact.”