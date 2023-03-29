BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

How to pay your Loan EMI using PhonePe

PhonePe is among India’s largest payments app, enabling digital inclusion for consumers and merchants alike.

From money transfers to recharges, paying electricity and other utility bills, to buying insurance and investing in Mutual Funds, PhonePe is trusted by one in four Indians.

During this digital age, paying Loan EMI via apps makes it comfortable and efficient, so that you don’t have to spend hours at the bank.

PhonePe makes it convenient and easy for those who are looking to pay their Loan EMI via apps.

By following simple steps on the PhonePe app, you will be able to pay your Loan EMI in very less time.

Here’s what you need to do:

First, Open the ‘PhonePe app. Go to ‘Recharge and Pay Bills’ on the homepage, then click on the ‘Loan Repayment’ option under Financial Service & Taxes.

In the second step, choose your Loan biller (for example, the bank from which you have taken the loan).

After choosing your Loan biller, enter your Loan Account Number and click confirm.

Now, complete the payment with your preferred payment mode and proceed to pay.

These four simple steps will help you quickly pay your Loan EMI.

