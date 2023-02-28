HEALTHLIFESTYLESCI-TECH

How to reduce risk of dementia

NewsWire
0
0

Making healthy lifestyle choices in middle age may lead to a decreased risk of dementia later in life, research has shown.

The study of nearly 14,000 women in their 50s showed that following seven healthy habits and lifestyle factors may play a significant role in lowering the risk of dementia.

The seven cardiovascular and brain health factors, known as the American Heart Association’s Life’s Simple 7, are: being active, eating better, maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking, maintaining a healthy blood pressure, controlling cholesterol, and having low blood sugar.

“Since we now know that dementia can begin in the brain decades before diagnosis, it’s important that we learn more about how your habits in middle age can affect your risk of dementia in old age,” said Pamela Rist, from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Massachusetts.

“The good news is that making healthy lifestyle choices in middle age may lead to a decreased risk of dementia later in life.

“It can be empowering for people to know that by taking steps such as exercising for a half an hour a day or keeping their blood pressure under control, they can reduce their risk of dementia,” Rist said.

The study involved 13,720 female participants with an average age of 54 at the start of the study.

After 20 years of follow-up, 1,771, or 13 per cent, developed dementia.

For each of the seven health factors, participants were given a score of zero for poor or intermediate health and one point for ideal health, for a total possible score of 7.

The researchers found that for every increase of one point in the score, a participant’s risk of dementia decreased by 6 per cent.

The study will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s 75th Annual Meeting being held in Boston from April 22-27.

20230228-190402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bird flu prevention zone declared across UK

    On Day 50, Biden gets $1.2T relief package amid signs of...

    IIT-Delhi researchers develop next-gen vaccine using body’s own immune cells

    Germany’s Covid vaccine panel recommends single dose for kids aged 5...