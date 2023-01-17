New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANSlife) You need something warm because of the chilly weather. Instead of drinking hot chocolate by the fire, find solace in these chic warm Jack Daniels cocktail recipes that you can whisk to perfection.
TENNESSEE COFFEE
Ingredients
. 60 ml Jack Daniel’s® Old No. 7
. 1 Mug Coffee
. 1 tsp Brown Sugar
. Coffee Creamer
. Whipped Cream (Garnish)
. Coffee Beans (Garnish)
Method:
Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a mug of coffee. Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar. Top with whipped cream and coffee beans. Stir.
Garnish:
Whip Cream and Coffee Beans
TENNESSEE TODDY
Ingredients
. 60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7
. 15 ml honey
. 15 ml lemon juice
. Cinnamon stick
. 120 ml hot water
Method
Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a heavy mug. Add honey, cinnamon stick, and lemon juice. Top with hot water and stir.
HOLIDAY WITH HONEY
Ingredients
45 ml Jack Daniel’s® Tennessee Honey
15 ml Vanilla Liqueur
15 ml Heavy Cream
90 ml Hot Coffee
Method:
Stir and serve in a mug. Garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon.
Garnish:
Whipped Cream, Cinnamon
(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)
20230117-105604