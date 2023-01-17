New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANSlife) You need something warm because of the chilly weather. Instead of drinking hot chocolate by the fire, find solace in these chic warm Jack Daniels cocktail recipes that you can whisk to perfection.

TENNESSEE COFFEE

Ingredients

. 60 ml Jack Daniel’s® Old No. 7

. 1 Mug Coffee

. 1 tsp Brown Sugar

. Coffee Creamer

. Whipped Cream (Garnish)

. Coffee Beans (Garnish)

Method:

Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a mug of coffee. Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar. Top with whipped cream and coffee beans. Stir.

Garnish:

Whip Cream and Coffee Beans

TENNESSEE TODDY

Ingredients

. 60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7

. 15 ml honey

. 15 ml lemon juice

. Cinnamon stick

. 120 ml hot water

Method

Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a heavy mug. Add honey, cinnamon stick, and lemon juice. Top with hot water and stir.

HOLIDAY WITH HONEY

Ingredients

45 ml Jack Daniel’s® Tennessee Honey

15 ml Vanilla Liqueur

15 ml Heavy Cream

90 ml Hot Coffee

Method:

Stir and serve in a mug. Garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Garnish:

Whipped Cream, Cinnamon

