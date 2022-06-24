Toronto will help residents and visitors celebrate Canada’s 155th birthday on Friday, July 1, by offering numerous community events across.

Canada Day celebrations are planned for Mel Lastman Square (North York) and Thompson Memorial Park (Scarborough) along with firework displays at several locations across the city.

Mel Lastman Square will host Canada Day programming from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. with live music, dance performances, family-friendly activities with Muse Arts and Picasso Pro Painters, a School of Groove performance, dance workshop, face painting, food and market vendors and more. Fireworks will conclude the event at 10:20 p.m. Admission is free.

This year’s event also marks the 100-year anniversary of North York. Event-goers are encouraged to share their day using #CanadaDayTO and #NorthYork100. The full program lineup is available on the Canada Day at Mel Lastman Square webpage: www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/festivals-events/canada-day/canada-day-at-mel-lastman-square.

Also, on July 1, visitors to Thompson Memorial Park will be treated to live entertainment, kids’ crafts and face-painting and interactive performance opportunities. The community’s annual parade along Brimley Road is scheduled to start at 4 p.m., with fireworks at 10 p.m. in Milliken District Park (5555 Steeles Ave. E.). More information about these Canada Day celebrations is available at www.toronto.ca/canadaday.

East York’s annual Canada Day parade featuring marching bands will begin at Dieppe Park at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 1. The parade will move east along Cosburn Avenue to Woodbine Avenue and end at Stan Wadlow Park (888 Cosburn Ave.). The celebration will continue at the park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. More information about East York’s Canada day celebration are available at www.eycdc.ca.

Toronto’s annual Canada Day fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay (1561 Lake Shore Blvd. E.) will begin at 10 p.m. on July 1. Ashbridges Bay Park is located on Lake Shore Boulevard East at the foot of Coxwell Avenue and is readily accessible by public transit. Attendees are encouraged to leave personal vehicles at home and take public transit or Bike Share as a greener, faster and more affordable way of getting to and from the festivities.

There will also be a firework display beginning at 10 p.m. at Stan Wadlow Park (888 Cosburn Ave.) and Milliken Park (5555 Steeles Ave. E).