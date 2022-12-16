ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

How Vaarun Bhagat changed for his character in ‘Aar Ya Paar’

Vaarun Bhagat, who is known for his role in ‘Undekhi’, ‘Inside Edge’ and many more, shares his experience of being part of the series ‘Aar Ya Paar’, created by Sidharth Sagar.

Vaarun shared: “It is such a unique story, and it is so well written that I just knew that I had to do it, and I am sure it will give the audiences something new to watch. I had the opportunity to do something different this time. I trusted Sidharth Sir, he is a brilliant writer and showrunner. I just wanted to be a part of his world, and now I can’t wait for the audience to just immerse themselves in this world.”

He added: “I had a wonderful time shooting this series. It has an extremely talented cast. It was a joy working alongside wonderful actors like Shilpa Shukla, Ashish Vidyarthi, it was just a great experience.”

The entire story of ‘Aar Ya Paar’ revolves around a tribal character, who goes to any extent to save his people and culture from external forces.

While talking about his character, Vaarun said: “My character is a person who is basically born into this powerful family. Though he never favours whatever is happening in his family or the decisions taken by them. It’s a really interesting story. I changed my look as I coloured all my hair and beard black, and hid my long hair. I removed all of my piercings, and it was an overall enjoyable experience. Furthermore, I can’t wait for the audience to watch the show, it’s really something interesting.”

‘Aar Ya Paar’ will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on December 30.

