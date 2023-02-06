INDIA

How will Delhi get a Mayor if AAP does not heed law or presiding officer: BJP leader

NewsWire
0
0

BJP’s Delhi Working President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday attacked the AAP for allegedly defying the instructions of the presiding officer of the MCD House as well as law, questioning in this circumstances, how will the capital get a Mayor.

Arguing that a 2016 Delhi High Court order states that nominated councillors will also be members of the MCD House and can contest elections to the standing committee, he asked when the court has given them the right to contest the election, then why can’t they vote?

Sachdeva also said that on the demand of the MCD itself, a top law officer advised that the nominated councillors have right to vote in the election of Mayor, Deputy Mayor etc, and thus the presiding officer allowed them.

It is beyond comprehension that the Aam Aadmi Party will neither listen to the legal advice nor listen to the presiding officer, he said.

20230206-223004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Field Muslim candidates in assembly polls, BJP minority wing urges leadership

    ‘India has to prepare for single continuous war along two fronts’...

    ICICI-Videocon scam: SC junks ED’s appeal against bail to Deepak Kochhar

    K’taka minister slams JD(S) leader for demand to start PG course...