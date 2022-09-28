ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

How will Wolverine return from the dead? Ryan, Hugh explain, but not much

NewsWire
0
0

The news of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman coming together for the third instalment of the superhero film “Deadpool” has sent Marvel fans into a state of ecstasy across the world.

Reynolds shared a video clip of himself on his Instagram where he can be seen in the company of his “Deadpool 3” co-star, Jackman, to give a brief explainer of how Hugh’s character, Wolverine, will come into the narrative of the film when he had died in his last film “Logan”, which was released in 2017.

The video is a neat ploy to engage fans and create a buzz around the movie as nothing is revealed outright by the two actors.

Both their characters — Deadpool and Wolverine — share a kickass camaraderie in the comic universe too, not to forget the self-healing powers that both possess.

Reynolds is known to be close to his character and so is Hugh, who has over the years built an audience with his portrayal of Wolverine. The two Marvel characters share a past together as both their stories began at the Weapon X programme.

They fought each other a few times, but also worked together, and Logan even tried to convince Cyclops into letting Deadpool join the X-Men when Cyclops refused.

“Deadpool 3”, which will be release on September 6, 2024, will once again see Jackman picking up the claws, ably supported by Reynold, who, much like his character, is a Merc with a mouth in real life too.

20220928-205203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    John Abraham’s cold reply: I’m a Bollywood actor, won’t do any...

    John DiMaggio wants more remuneration for ‘Futurama’ cast for revival

    Google Doodle honours Sivaji Ganesan on his 93rd birth anniversary

    Vijay Deverakonda was extremely scared of women till he was 18...