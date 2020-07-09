Canindia News

How Zendaya and John David Washington ‘secretly filmed’ movie during pandemic

Zendaya and John David Washington shot an entire film, titled Malcom & Marie within a few weeks, starting from June 17 to July 2, amid the COVID-19. The film had been stalled due to lockdowns but as the restrictions have eased, the cast and crew have wrapped up the production work on the project.

The cast and crew reportedly took numerous steps to ensure the safety of all parties involved, as required by the Writers Guild of America.

The pre-production work on the film had begun on March 16, shortly after ‘Euphoria’ writer and creator Sam Levinson received a call from Zendaya, who asked if he’d be able to write and direct a movie during the quarantine.
Levinson then wrote the ‘Malcolm & Marie’ script with Zendaya and John David Washington in mind — in just 6 days.

According to Deadline, the plot “has some echoes of Netflix’s Marriage Story, while resonating several social themes that the world is experiencing right now,” with COVID-19 being one of those themes.

